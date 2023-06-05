Joseph Suaalii is facing three weeks on the sideline if he takes an early guilty plea to a dangerous contact charge.

Playing in Sunday afternoon's game on the Central Coast, Suaalii knocked Canterbury Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney over running the ball into the line with a knee raise that he has been warned for previously.

His running style ultimately saw Reed Mahoney leave the field for a head injury assessment that he would be unable to return from, with the winger's knee making contact with the Canterbury hooker's head.

While the incident wasn't penalised or placed on report at the time, the NRL's match review committee have elected to hand Suaalii a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge.

As he is already up to a third and subsequent offence on his record, the penalty for Suaalii is not a short one, with the Roosters' winger set to spend three weeks on the sideline if he takes an early guilty plea or four if he heads to the judiciary and loses the fight.

Previous warnings from the NRL promised action on what has been considered a dangerous style of running where the winger appears to launch into the tackle.

The Roosters could elect to fight the charge, however, given Suaalii has had similar efforts in the past, which have gone without a charge.

Two other charges were handed out from Sunday's games, with Roosters' hooker Jake Turpin up for $1000 after a careless high tackle and Coen Hess $3000 after the same during the Cowboys' big win over the Storm in Townsville. Hess is on a third offence, explaining the increased monetary penalty on a Grade 1 charge.

Hess, Suaalii and Turpin have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to confirm whether they will accept early guilty pleas or fight the charges.