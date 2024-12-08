St George Illawarra Dragons' second-rower Jaydn Su'A has given the clearest indication yet that the club's new captain for 2025 will be a player who wasn't at the joint venture in 2024.

After releasing Ben Hunt, who has subsequently signed with the Brisbane Broncos for 2025 and 2026, Dragons coach Shane Flanagan needs to pick a new captain for the season ahead.

Of the Dragons roster who were at the club in 2024, Jaydn Su'A was viewed as potentially the only realistic candidate.

The club can't appoint Jack de Belin as full-time captain, although he has stood in when Hunt was missing due to widespread backlash, and there are no other leadership candidates at the club.

Su'A, speaking to the media, said he is not in the running to become captain.

"I won't be in the running for that [becoming captain], but I'm looking forward to that announcement in the coming weeks," Su'A said when asked.

It likely means Flanagan will turn to either former South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook or former Parramatta Eels fullback and captain Clint Gutherson as captain.

Both players joined the club during the off-season, and Gutherson is viewed as the most likely candidate.

Picking a captain in their first season at a new club is not an unheard of tactic, with Stephen Crichton taking the Bulldogs back to the finals for the first time in eight years during 2024 after moving from the Penrith Panthers, and Apisai Koroisau also being captain of the Wests Tigers ever since he arrived at Concord.

Su'A, despite not being in the running to captain the side, said he has taken a big step in his development by becoming a leader of the side.

"Some of the younger guys gravitate towards me, and I think that's a big step in my development, understanding that role. I'm 27 now, so I'm kind of one of the older heads here, and I'm relishing it and looking forward to it," Su'A said on his seniority within Shane Flanagan's squad.

Su'A also revealed he has no issues with the criticisms against the Dragons forward pack, and was ready for the challenge despite no recruits being added in the engine room.

"I kind of understand that it [the criticism of the Dragons' forward pack] comes with it. We don't have the biggest pack, but we are working hard, and I'm excited for what is to come. Obviously, we have a few recruits now, none to the forward pack as far, but I'm looking forward to the challenge. We all are, and I guess that's the responsibility that we have now and we accept.

Su'A played State of Origin in 2024 and is keen to get back to that arena after putting together an excellent campaign that saw the 27-year-old score 9 tries, add 30 offloads and run for 117 metres per game.

The Dragons open their 2025 season at Kogarah against the Canterbury Bulldogs.