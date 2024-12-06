New Wests Tigers prop Terrell May has opened up on his release from the Sydney Roosters, claiming that any talk of him being a negative influence is the "stupidest stuff".May was released by the Roosters at the end of the 2024 season in a move that came from nowhere, and was picked up by the Wests Tigers shortly afterwards on a three-year deal.

It was reported at the time that May was simply not fitting in at Bondi, despite being arguably the club's best forward throughout a successful 2024 campaign where the club finished with a preliminary final loss to the Melbourne Storm.

May, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, said he was originally lost for words before realising Ben Hunt had come on the market after the Queensland Maroons State of Origin veteran was released by the St George Illawarra Dragons, who were one club believed to be after May's services.

"He [Roosters' coach Trent Robinson] did his spiel, and I was lost for words," May told the publication

"I thought he was prank-calling me, to be honest. My jaw dropped. He just said they were going in a different direction.

"I didn't really digest it until a week later because I was in shock. I couldn't fathom it. I thought I did something wrong back home ... I didn't understand.

"Then I realised what the date was. It was November 1 the next day. Ben Hunt just came onto the market. I started putting two and two together."

The Roosters, who are heading into 2025 with Sam Walker and Brandon Smith both set to be injured for half the campaign after suffering ACL injuries in Round 26 of 2024, failed to land Hunt in the end, with the veteran signing on with the Brisbane Broncos.

The other reason - regarding May's influence and attitude - was laughed off by the prop.

"I got sick of people assuming. I saw lots of people saying I'm a bad influence to the to the team. It's the stupidest stuff.

"I wanted to clear the air. I come from Mt Druitt. I'm tatted up. I've got a ratty. I dress and talk like a westie."

May, who had to agree to the release, ultimately moved onto a place that, in his words, 'wanted him', and he said he is ready to lead a forward pack.

"I heard they let me go because they think I've reached my potential," May said.

"Personally, I think I haven't even scratched the surface. That was my first full year of playing first grade.

"Now that I know I'm moving to a club that really wants me and needs me, I know I will step up. I feel I'm ready to step up and lead a forward pack."

May will need to do just that at the Tigers, who have been glued to the bottom of the ladder in recent years.

The club's wooden spoon efforts have seen major change, with Benji Marshall shaking up his roster ahead of his second year in charge. May is joined by the likes of Sunia Turuva, Jeral Skelton, Jack Bird, and the marquee recruitment play of Jarome Luai for 2025.