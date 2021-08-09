Out of favour Gold Coast Titans half Ashley Taylor reportedly has a new suitor, with the Canberra Raiders set to lay out a contract offer.

The deal would be a drop in the ocean compared to what Taylor is currently earning at the Gold Coast Titans, but it has been reported previously that Taylor's only option was shaping up to be England.

But now The Australian's Brent Read is reporting the Titans will offer Taylor a $250,000 deal for next year.

The club are still battling to replace George Williams, who departed for England mid-season. Sam Williams has done an admirable job, but the potential of Taylor might cause Ricky Sutart to bite.

The potential of an Ashley Taylor and Jack Wighton combination could have Canberra fans excited, and Read said Taylor's latest performance in a big win over the North Queensland Cowboys has got the Raiders interested.

“Canberra have been offered Ash Taylor potentially next season because he is obviously off-contract at around the $250,000 to $300,000 mark,” Read said on Triple M’s The Rush Hour with MG and Liam.

“I think Canberra were a bit hesitant about that. I think they were a bit concerned about how Ash Taylor might fit into the nation’s capital and if he wasn’t playing regular first grade how that would pan out.

“But obviously after the weekend it caused a rethink. Ash Taylor was sensational for the Gold Coast."

Taylor is currently keeping Titans' co-captain Jamal Fogarty out of the side as he looks to return from a hand injury. Read said the Raiders may not be the only club watching Taylor however, with the Titans seemingly content to go forward with Fogarty and boom rookie Toby Sexton as their halves combination from the 2022 season.

“They are keeping a watching brief on him, Canberra. I don’t think they are the only club," Read said.

“I think there is a few clubs that are watching the Ash Taylor situation and working out whether they make a play for him or not, particularly if you get him at $250,000 he is a pretty good buy Ash Taylor, especially if he keeps playing the way he is."

Taylor has been something of a bust at his $1 million valuation on the Gold Coast, but may well entice teams at a cheaper value, particularly given his current form.