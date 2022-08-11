NRLW halfback Maddie Studdon has sensationally been left clubless for the 2022 season as all six clubs confirm their 24-women rosters for the upcoming season.

Studdon captained New South Wales to victory in the maiden official women's State of Origin match in 2018, and then went on to score the game-sealing try in the same game a year later, establishing herself as one of the top halves in the NRLW from the get-go.

Debuting for the Roosters back in 2018, Studdon has spent time in the Dragons and Parramatta systems during her time in the NRLW, as well as guiding Cronulla to a recent Grand Final in the Women's Premiership.

She kicked the NRLW's first-ever field goal earlier this season in a one-point victory over Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium.

A Rabbitohs junior, it's dumbfounding to think that across the 144 women contracted to play in the upcoming NRLW season, a superstar like Studdon hasn't landed a deal with one of the clubs.

While the competition will expand to ten teams in 2023, meaning an additional 96 roster spots will be open in the competition, the snub is a brutal blow to Studdon's chances of featuring for the Jillaroos at the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

She was a member of the 2017 World Cup-winning outfit, and was considered a strong contender to partner Ali Brigginshaw in the halves for the green and gold this October.

Already playing for Cronulla in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership, there is potential for her to re-join the competition in 2023, with the Sharks joining the expanded competition as well as North Queensland, Canberra, and the Wests Tigers.

The 27 year-old halfback took to Instagram to clear the air over her non selection.

"Thank you for the support guys and all the messages, tags and stories. I see and feel all the love.

"As heartbreaking as it is, I haven't been picked up for the NRLW season as of yet.

"I'll keep working hard and if nothing comes this year, I'll be back next year. I won't be going anywhere."

A member of the Dragons runners-up side of 2019, Studdon is a well-rounded half with a lot to give in this competition, and could certainly be considered unlucky to not feature in the upcoming eight-week tournament.

The 2022 NRLW season will kick off next Saturday when two of Studdon's former teams in Parramatta and the Roosters face off at CommBank Stadium.