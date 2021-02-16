There are “strong rumours” that Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith has signed with the Gold Coast Titans, according to ABC’s Zane Bojack.

Bojack took to social media to share reports that the 37-year old will extend his NRL career into a 19th season up north.

“Hearing very strong rumours that Cam Smith has signed with @GCTitans.. however club denying this is the case. Very interested to see how this plays out.. #CamWatch,” he posted on Twitter.

Hearing very strong rumours that Cam Smith has signed with @GCTitans.. however club denying this is the case. Very interested to see how this plays out.. #CamWatch — Zane Bojack (@zanofc) February 16, 2021

MORE TO COME.