Zero Tackle is excited to introduce NRL Streakr, the new rugby league stats game that will challenge your knowledge of the current season and your favourite players.

All you have to do is pick the player (out of two options) who has more of a particular statistic over the course of the season so far, and see how many you can get correct in a row. It's that simple!

Every player who has registered a stat this year - tries, try assists, run metres, hit ups, runs, tackles, line breaks, line break assists, offloads and tackle breaks - has the chance to be featured in every individual matchup.

A leaderboard of the best streaks will be tallied for 24-hour and seven-day periods - plus all-time - with those who are registered for a free account on Zero Tackle having their names featured.

PLAY NRL STREAKR HERE

Login or register a user profile to save your game results and customise your website preferences.

You can also play the NRL FOOTY NAMES game, where there's a new player featured every single day.