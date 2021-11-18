Melbourne Storm Training Session
SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 19: Brandon Smith poses for a photo before a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Melbourne Storm chairman Matthew Tripp has spoken about the reality of Brandon Smith's future.

While Tripp would love to see Smith with the Storm for the remainder of his career, he understands that the club would not be able to compete with rival clubs financially.

The NRL cult hero has met with the Dolphins, Cowboys, the Gold Coast Titans and will be heading to Sydney to have a chat with the Roosters.

Tripp is hoping that Smith will stay as an integral member of the Storm squad and become a one-club player, however the enticing offers from clubs such as the Titans and Dolphins may be too big of a hurdle.

“We’re hopeful and we’d love to keep him and for Brandon to be a one-club player, but we understand he’s a sought-after player because he’s a great player,” Tripp told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“There’s a lot of competitive tension in the process. We hope to speak to him at some point in the next week or two and put our best foot forward – and we hope it’s going to be good enough.”

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 23: Brandon Smith of the Storm warms up before the start of the round 19 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Melbourne Storm at QCB Stadium, on July 23, 2021, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Despite all of the attention Smith's receiving his agent has revealed that he'll honour the remainder of his contract with the Storm and wouldn't entertain the idea of an early release.

A decision by the New Zealand international is set to be made in the coming weeks.

 