Part 3 of our fearless predictions for 2022 bring with it State of Origin and the Rugby League World Cup, as well as a look at which coaches are facing the axe this year.

PART 1

PART 2

30 - Starless Storm save the streak

It may be on a technicality, but Craig Bellamy is yet to lose a single Round 1 clash since joining Melbourne ahead of the 2003 season, and this year will be no different. The club will be missing Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and potentially Ryan Papenhuyzen against the Wests Tigers, but watch newcomers like Nick Meaney, Josh King and Jayden Nikorima stand tall as Bellyache claims his 19th opening round success in as many attempts.

29 - NRLW early hit as they demand their own spotlight

The first two rounds have been a smashing success, and the NRLW's momentum will only pick up after their later season competition. It's so refreshing to see these women get the recognition they deserve, and they'll be rewarded with a further expanded comp in 2023. The NRLW grew from four teams to six this year, and it'll inflate to eight in 2023, which could open the door for a three-week finals series, and ten-week competition. Expect teams like Cronulla, South Sydney and Canberra to put in bids for the next two spots.

DOWNLOAD NOW: Zero Tackle 2022 NRL Season Guide

28 - Fitzy's cup halves-empty

Cronulla have recruited well for this season, including new head coach Craig Fitzgibbon, but there is a glaring issue the uncapped coach must face. Halfback. Nicho Hynes is locked into one halves spot, but the budding superstar needs a contained, level-headed halfback as his foil, and neither Matt Moylan or Braydon Trindall seem to be what they need. Their skilful backline and strong pack will get them far, but they won't compete without a halfback.

27 - Kyle escapes Kennel

He was the next big thing in 2020, but Kyle Flanagan has fallen from grace since his departure from the Roosters. He was dropped by Trent Barrett early last year and struggled to break back into the first-grade side, and doesn't look likely to get a start this season either. Barrett preferred Jake Averillo in the trials and has Brandon Wakeham and Bailey Biondo-Odo waiting in the wings to partner Matt Burton - expect Flanagan to walk at the end of the season, if not sooner.

26 - Paint the town Blue

For the fourth time in five years, Freddy Fittler will hoist the Origin shield, though will yet again miss out on the treasured whitewash. New South Wales are carrying almost the entire Kangaroos backline, namely Teddy, Latrell and Turbo, it's hard to see them losing the series, but youngsters like the Hammer and a re-energised David Fifita will ensure Queensland snatch a game. Don't be surprised to see Sam Walker tossed into the Origin arena if one of the Maroons halves go down.

25 - Tigers show heart, regress on ladder

They finished 13th in 2021, and while the Tigers will finally show some pride in their jersey, they'll drop on the ladder. The club has made some big signings for 2023, and the newfound leadership of Jackson Hastings will have Wests ready to fight tooth and nail, there are simply too many good sides ahead of them. It'll put Michael Maguire under immense pressure, the team will show glimpses of their future despite fighting it out for the spoon.

24 - Young talent time for Kangaroos

Since their last game in 2019, we'll see an entirely new Kangaroos outfit this year, with nearly half the squad set to be filled with debutants. While names like Damien Cook, James Tedesco, Payne Haas, Latrell Mitchell, Cam Munster, Val Holmes, DCE and Tom Trbojevic will remain, we'll see the next generation emerge. Expect to see Nathan Cleary, David Fifita, Daniel Saifiti, Brian To'o, Cody Walker, Angus Crichton, Kalyn Ponga, Isaah Yeo and more run out for their maiden tests at some point during the World Cup.

DOWNLOAD NOW: Zero Tackle 2022 NRL Season Guide

23 - Australia win third consecutive cup

Certainly not a fearless prediction, but Mal Meninga's men will lift the World Cup after another convincing tournament, going undefeated through the entire competition. While the big three will standout, Pacific nations in Tonga, Samoa and Fiji will be more competitive than you could imagine. However a young Roos outfit will be dominant, and take out the Final in a 13+ score line, erasing their last start loss from people's memory.

22 - Let the axe swing

Rugby league is a pressure cooker, and 2022 will prove no different with at least three coaches set to get the bullet. The main men in the hot seat are Trent Barrett, Nathan Brown, Todd Payten and Michael Maguire, the last one of which will be unemployed before Magic Round. The first six weeks will have a massive bearing on not just where these sides finish the season, but who holds the clipboard at the year's end. Madge will be one, who will the others be?

DOWNLOAD NOW: Zero Tackle 2022 NRL Season Guide

21 - Rivals share rooftop

It's the oldest rivalry in rugby league, and soon enough, they'll be roommates. The rebuilt Sydney Football Stadium is due to open in September this year, in time for the finals series, and while the Chooks will call the place home, it's expected rivals the South Sydney Rabbitohs will do the same. The Bunnies have been at Accor Stadium (formally ANZ Stadium) for close to two decades, but will make the move to Moore Park to be closer to Redfern, and enjoy refreshed facilities. I wonder what the opening game of the 2023 season will be...