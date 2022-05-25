Melbourne Storm star Harry Grant is reportedly in doubt for the club's Round 12 home clash with the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Storm will be desperate to snap a two-game losing streak when they run out at home, with losses during Magic Round to the Penrith Panthers, and during Round 11 on the road to the North Queensland Cowboys over the last fortnight.

Melbourne have been hit hard by injuries during that time period, with Ryan Papenhuyzen currently recovering from a pair of injuries, while Jahrome Hughes also missed both of those games with a calf injury, having been a last-mintue exclusion ahead of Magic Round.

Hughes was unable to return last week, with Craig Bellamy taking a conservative approach on his star half.

While Hughes got through the captain's run on Wednesday morning and will now take his spot in Melbourne's team to play Manly on Thursday, the same couldn't be said for Grant who limped off from the session with what appeared to be a groin injury.

Despite the scenes, Craig Bellamy played down the chance of him missing the game when speaking to reporters after training.

"I'm not exactly sure what he's done but he felt a bit of tightness," Bellamy said.

"I haven't spoken to anyone yet but I think he's OK."

Teams for the game will be cut to 19 players at 7:50pm (AEST) this evening, 24 hours ahead of kick-off on Thursday evening.

Should Grant be ruled out, it's likely Brandon Smith would come back into the starting side at hooker, with either Chris Lewis, Jayden Nikorima or Tom Eisenhuth joining the interchange bench.