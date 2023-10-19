Melbourne Storm star fullback Sua Fa'alogo is set to be placed under lock and key by the club, with contract negotiations underway for a deal potentially through to the end of 2027.

Fa'alogo is rated as one of the best young talents in the game and has proven it in limited opportunity under the bright lights so far.

After impressing during the pre-season trials for the Storm, particularly in a game against the Sydney Roosters, the young fullback made his NRL debut during Round 27 following the year in the QLD Cup as Craig Bellamy rested much of his best 17.

Fa'alogo has then gone on to be named in Samoa's squad for the ongoing Pacific Cup following his two tries on NRL debut and held his own against the might of an Australian Kangaroos side in Townsville last weekend.

He has been named to start again this weekend in Auckland against New Zealand where he will battle with another of the game's best in Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

The performances will be handing the youngster untold amounts of experience, and have already seen the Storm take up a club option in their favour for 2025 to ensure he is contracted to the Victorian outfit for at least the next two seasons.

Now News Corp are reporting the club are in negotiations with what will essentially be a two-year upgrade and two years worth of new deal, seeing him stick with Melbourne until at least the end of 2027.

The sticking point may be the promise of first grade action in the long-term.

The club already have Ryan Papenhuyzen as their first-choice fullback when fit, and Nick Meaney has re-signed after an excellent 2023 campaign filling in for Papenhuyzen.

With some clubs struggling for fullbacks and little on the market, Fa'alogo could yet opt to wait it out and see what his worth is on the open market from November 1 next year, but the Storm will have exclusive rights of negotiation with the young gun until November 1 next year, 12 months before his deal expires, provided reports around the option being taken up are true.

The fullback has reportedly been promised first-grade time next year, although that will likely have to come from the bench in the number 14 jersey.