Melbourne hooker Harry Grant has allayed fears around his fitness, announcing he is ready to go for Origin should he be selected.

The 23-year-old admitted he was fit to play in Melbourne’s Thursday night win over Brisbane but club physios preferred to keep him out of action while he returns to full fitness.

“If it was a Saturday or Sunday game I probably would have been sweet to go but just given the fact it’s early in the weekend I’ve had to give it a miss,” Grant told NRL.com’s Chris Kennedy and Todd Balym.

“That’s sort of the way the physios wanted to go with just hopefully have a few extra sessions under my belt before getting into a full-on match.”

The news isn’t as clear for Cameron Munster who is still in doubt to play Game 1 on June 9 because of a foot injury.

Conflicting reports suggested Munster was ready to return for the Storm, while other reports suggested he would be out for the rest of the season.

Teammate Brandon Smith is unsure of when Munster will return and questioned the seriousness of Munster’s verdict that he will miss the rest of the season.

“I think Queensland are in good stead. Hopefully Munster is back but I don’t know. He loves to be a drama queen, he told me he was out for the season a couple of weeks ago,” Smith said.

“He said I’ve got to get surgery so I’m out for the season, but I was like ‘nah you’ve had too much to drink’. I have no idea with Munster, he tells porkie pies that kid.”

Munster sustained a foot sprain against South Sydney on May 6 and has completed recovery on the Storm’s Sunshine Coast base.

The Maroons squad for Game 1 is expected to be announced on Sunday and it is unclear whether the game will be played at the MCG in the wake of Victoria’s latest COVID lockdown.