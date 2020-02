The Melbourne Storm have named their squad for their trial match against the New Zealand Warriors in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Storm Squad (alphabetical order)

Dan Atkinson

James Atonio

Sam Bernstrom

Aaron Booth

Sandor Earl

Tom Eisenhuth

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Harry Grant

Nicho Hynes

Dean Ieremia

Ryley Jacks

Cooper Johns

Max King

Brenko Lee

Chris Lewis

Trent Loiero

Siti Moceidreke

Jay Natapu

Justin Olam

Jack Peoples

Darryn Schonig

Marion Seve

Judda Turahui

Albert Vete