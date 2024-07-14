Melbourne Storm and Jason Ryles will reportedly meet to assess the incoming Parramatta coach's future with the Victorian club.

Ryles will officially take charge of the Eels come the off-season, with his appointment as Brad Arthur's successor confirmed earlier this week.

Parramatta stated at the time of the coaching acquisition that Ryles would see out his time with Melbourne as their coaching coordinator before returning to New South Wales.

While Trent Barrett will hold down the fort in a caretaker role prior to Ryles' arrival, the 15-time Australia representative could be freed of his duties with the Storm as early as this week to place attention on the Eels ahead of his official first day as coach.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Ryles and Melbourne will hold discussions following this week's Origin decider that could see Ryles' departure brought forward.

The publication reports Ryles could be released from his contract with the Storm as early as Friday, with the NRL's newest senior coach set to plan ahead of his arrival in Sydney's west.

The decision between Ryles and the Storm reportedly won't lead the Eels to seeking to have their incoming coach work with Barrett before the end of the season.

The retention of Eels livewire Blaize Talagi is said to be near the top of Ryles' to-do list once he is settled in Parramatta. Talagi turned down a player option to extend his tenure with Parramatta into 2025.

Ryles will need to convince Talagi, among others, that the Eels can return to premiership contention after falling to the foot of the ladder in 2024.

The Eels currently sit in 16t on the NRL ladder after 17 matches, only ahead of the Wests Tigers by differential.