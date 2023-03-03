Melbourne Storm recruit Eliesa Katoa has been charged for dangerous contact during the NRL season opener against the Parramatta Eels, but will only have to pay a fine.

His Grade 1 dangerous contact charge - for an incident against Parramatta Eels' halfback Mitchell Moses early in the clash - comes as teammate Alec MacDonald escaped any charge.

The fourth-minute incident against Moses saw Katoa charge out of the line to put pressure on Moses, who was looking to pass the ball onto the left side.

Katoa appeared to go into the tackle late on Moses, with the hit made well after he passed the ball. Moses was flattened by the impact, but was able to get straight back up and continue the game, which the Eels went on to lose in golden point as Harry Grant crossed for a try.

It was ruled a penalty at the time by referee Ashley Klein on advice of the bunker, with Katoa technically wrapping his arms around the top of Moses' legs.

Placed on report and giving away the opening points of the game in the form of a penalty goal, Katoa will now pay a $1000 fine for accepting an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights at the judiciary and loses.

MacDonald was placed on report by referee Klein in the 26th minute, also for an incident against Moses, where he tackled him in the air after a kick.

Moses fell awkwardly, but the match review committee found the contact, which appeared to be around the hips of Moses, to be not worthy of a charge.

Katoa will decide whether to take the early guilty plea or fight the charge by midday tomorrow.