The Melbourne Storm have provided an injury update on Ryan Papenhuyzen after the fullback endured a horror injury against the Broncos.

Papenhuyzen left the field on the medicab and, with assistance from a green whistle and multiple medical personnel after, he suffered an ankle injury during the closing minutes of the loss.

The club is hopeful that the fullback will fully recover from the injury. General Manager of Football at the Storm, Frank Ponissi, spoke about the injury on Saturday after the fullback has undergone surgery on a fractured right ankle.

"We're obviously devastated for Ryan suffering another setback after spending a significant time away from the game after injuring his knee last year," Ponissi said.

"He's worked extremely hard to get back to the NRL over that time and left no stone unturned in his recovery.

"We know that he is the ultimate professional on and off the field and this is just another challenge that he will take on with both hands.

"His surgery went well this morning and, at this stage, we expect him to be back training in the new year but for now we're focused on ensuring he is getting the right care."

The star back, who returned after 13 months out of the NRL, wasn't the only Storm player to endure an injury throughout the game.

It's believed winger Xavier Coates, who left the field just minutes before Papenhuyzen, has suffered a syndesmosis injury, which would likely also end the season for the Queensland Origin winger.

The Storm have confirmed that Coates will have scans later on Saturday afternoon after returning to Melbourne.

The Storm also lost Trent Loiero and Marion Seve to head injury assessments after a head clash.

"He [Justin Olam] will be a chance. Reimis is another. Grant Anderson did a really good job for us up here last week," Bellamy said on the potential replacements.

"We will see what the damage is first and go from there, but there are obviously going to be two of them.

"Paps is definitely going to be out and I'd imagine Xavier is too."