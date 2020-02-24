MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 02: Brandon Smith of the Storm runs with the ball during the round 13 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Newcastle Knights at AAMI Park on June 2, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

The Melbourne Storm have provided an update on injured hooker Brandon Smith.

The 23-year old suffered a facial fracture in New Zealand’s 30-16 win over the Indigenous All-Stars game on Saturday.

Smith starred in the contest with a stunning two-try performance to be named the All Stars Man of the Match.

The facial fracture is expected to sideline him for 4-6 weeks, ruling him out for the early rounds of the 2020 NRL season.

“Scans have revealed he suffered a facial fracture in the All Stars game,” the Storm’s statement reads.

“He will not need surgery and is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.”