The Melbourne Storm have provided an update on injured hooker Brandon Smith.

The 23-year old suffered a facial fracture in New Zealand’s 30-16 win over the Indigenous All-Stars game on Saturday.

Smith starred in the contest with a stunning two-try performance to be named the All Stars Man of the Match.

The facial fracture is expected to sideline him for 4-6 weeks, ruling him out for the early rounds of the 2020 NRL season.

“Scans have revealed he suffered a facial fracture in the All Stars game,” the Storm’s statement reads.

“He will not need surgery and is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.”