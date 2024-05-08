The Melbourne Storm have provided an official injury update on nine players heading into their top-of-the-table match against the Cronulla Sharks later this week.

The injury list includes several star players, including the trio of fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, halfback Jahrome Hughes, and winger Xavier Coates.

Ryan Papenhuyzen will return to the sidelines this weekend after sustaining a minor fracture in his fibula - the injury is above a plate that was inserted into him last year.

While Papenhuyzen will join the injury list, boom rookie Sua Fa'alogo will play against the Sharks despite an injury scare in Round 9.

“It's exciting for our fans to actually see him here in Melbourne on our home track," Storm General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi said.

"Whilst it's very disappointing to lose [Ryan Papenhuyzen] obviously having Sua wearing the No. 1 and playing here at AAMI Park is going to be exciting for everyone.

“Considering what Paps has had over the last few years, it's probably a minor injury in comparison to some of the previous ones.

"He'll miss the next four to six weeks. He had surgery today to repair that.”

Embed from Getty Images

The club has also confirmed that halfback Jahrome Hughes is set to miss the next two matches after sustaining a minor calf strain last weekend against the Gold Coast Titans.

Tyran Wishart will move from the interchange bench into the halves alongside Cameron Munster, while Bronson Garlick will move from the reserves onto the bench as a utility player.

“We're hoping he'll be back for the Manly game. If not, he will definitely be back for the game after the bye.” Ponissi added.

The Storm are also hoping to receive Tepai Moeroa, Marion Seve and Aaron Pene back over the next two weeks as they continue their rehabilitation and have been suffering from minor niggles.

Queensland Maroons winger Xavier Coates is also set to make his return by Magic Round (next week) and prop Tui Kamikamica is available.

Back-up halfback Jonah Pezet has been confirmed to miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury he sustained in the QLD Cup and will slowly begin working with the medical staff on his rehabilitation.