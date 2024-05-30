Brought in by Trent Robinson as one of the marquee signings of the season to copping an eight-match suspension and being branded a racist to earning his NSW Blues debut, Spencer Leniu' has had a turbulent year with multiple ups and downs in the past six months.

Labelled as one of the most hated players in the NRL, Leniu rose from the ashes and criticism on social media to earn a call-up to the NSW Blues team by Michael Maguire despite only making four appearances this season.

As he gets ready to embark on his first State of Origin match, Leniu revealed to Zero Tackle that he hopes to remain at the Tricolours for the remainder of his career as he attempts to repay the faith the club put in him after he became embroiled in a racism saga at the start of the season.

"I'm happy at the Roosters," Leniu told Zero Tackle.

"I think it would be on their end if I was to leave, but if it's my choice, just with everything that I went through and them sticking by my side, I've got to repay them.

"I just want to be a part of that club, and I'm grateful to be a part of such a prestigious club like the Roosters right now, and it's got to be on their end if I'm going to leave, but if it's my choice, I'd want to be there for life."

Embed from Getty Images

A member of the Blues squad for Game Three in last year's series, Leniu moves from the extended squad to the interchange bench for the clash on Wednesday alongside Isaah Yeo, Haumole Olakau'atu and Hudson Young.

Reuniting with several former Panthers teammates, Leniu can't wait to run out onto the field on Wednesday night. He represents not only the state of New South Wales but also his area, people, and family.

"I had a little taste of it last year in Game Three, but actually putting it on knowing that I'm going to be running out is really exciting," he added.

"I can't wait to represent my area, represent New South Wales and the people and my family.

"It's going to be massive and it's not new for me (being an impact player off the interchange bench). I've done it a couple of years at Penrith, and I'm doing that now at the Roosters, and my role's not going to change because I'm in an Origin jersey.

"I've just got to go out there and wreck as much havoc as I can in the short amount of time that I have, and I'm excited for it."

Zero Tackle quizzed Leniu on which player he grew up idolising in the NSW Blues, to which he replied former Blues skipper Paul Gallen.

"When I think of Origin and New South Wales, I always think of Paul Gallen," Leniu told Zero Tackle.

"He bled blue, and every time he was in it, he just ripped in, and I was trying my best to take some attributes out of his game and try to sort of play like him.

"Paul Gallen is the sort of person that I looked up to in the New South Wales arena and I just hope that I can sort of play like him."

Embed from Getty Images

Aiming to make an immediate impact off the interchange bench in less than seven days, Leniu will come face-to-face with some of the best forwards in the NRL, such as Jaydn Su'A, Patrick Carrigan, Moeaki Fotuaika, Reuben Cotter, Jeremiah Nanai, and J'maine Hopgood.

However, he has one player in mind he is looking forward to going up against the most: Sydney Roosters teammate Lindsay Collins.

Collins had a breakout Origin series in 2023, and Leniu is looking to put his own stamp on the Origin arena by taking him down in defence and running over him when the ball is in his hands.

"Lindsay Collins," Leniu joked when asked by this masthead which player he is looking forward to going up against on Wednesday.

"It's not going to be new. We had a pre-season together, and we were ripping and tearing into each other.

"It's going to be a little bit weird playing against him, but Maroons is enemy colours.

"Nah (no banter) at this stage, I didn't even think I was on the radar to make Origin, ao I couldn't even have that banter."

Spencer Leniu and the NSW Blues will take on the Queensland Maroons in the 2024 State of Origin series opener on Wednesday evening at Accor Stadium in Sydney.