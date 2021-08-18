Melbourne Storm have tabled a major contract extension to star hooker Brandon Smith.
The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the Storm have offered Smith a three-year extension in a bid to keep rivals at bay. There is no shortage of clubs attempting to lure the big Kiwi away from Melbourne as well.
Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Bulldogs have all been linked with the popular star but Melbourne believe they are still firmly in the race to secure the signature of Smith.
Smith has managed ten tries in as many games this season and has earned a rest this week as the Storm take on the Titans.
The Titans have been prepared for the idea that they won't be able to land Smith and have instead gone after Melbourne hooker Aaron Booth. Booth has played just six NRL games and is a fair way down the pecking order at Melbourne.
Storm football chief Frank Ponissi has said that the club feel confident it can secure the signature of Smith despite outside interest.
“All that speculation comes from outside the club, we’re not worried about the external noise,” he said.
“Brandon will be off contract next year like any player, but he has indicated he wants to stay and we want to keep him so we said let‘s do a deal.
“We will work together with Brandon to make sure we keep him here beyond next year.
“Like any club, you try not to lose your best players and Brandon is in great form. He is really happy off the field here and that’s reflected in his form on the field.
“Brandon is very determined to have a big finals series and that’s his immediate focus, but we’re confident he will stay at the Storm.”
Ponissi said that Smith was a key cog in the well-oiled Storm machine and that the club was a better place for the energy that the star brings.
“Brandon is very happy here and he is the heart and soul of the joint,” he said.
“His leadership levels have gone to another level.
“Brandon is the ultimate prankster, he plays up to a lot of the contract talk and thrives on it.
“When we finish the season, we will get serious about keeping Brandon at the club.
It was originally expected that the rise of Harry Grant was going to be the driving force behind Smith's exit, but Grant now appears to be playing a major role in the play to keep Smith in Melbourne.
The duo have formed a terrific pairing this season and have had no issues slotting into the same team.