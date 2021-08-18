Melbourne Storm have tabled a major contract extension to star hooker Brandon Smith.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the Storm have offered Smith a three-year extension in a bid to keep rivals at bay. There is no shortage of clubs attempting to lure the big Kiwi away from Melbourne as well.

Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Bulldogs have all been linked with the popular star but Melbourne believe they are still firmly in the race to secure the signature of Smith.

Smith has managed ten tries in as many games this season and has earned a rest this week as the Storm take on the Titans.

The Titans have been prepared for the idea that they won't be able to land Smith and have instead gone after Melbourne hooker Aaron Booth. Booth has played just six NRL games and is a fair way down the pecking order at Melbourne.

Storm football chief Frank Ponissi has said that the club feel confident it can secure the signature of Smith despite outside interest.

“All that speculation comes from outside the club, we’re not worried about the external noise,” he said.