The Melbourne Storm have made the surprise call to release centre Reimis Smith from the remainder of his playing contract, effective immediately.

Amid a push to the finals and beyond, Smith hasn't been seen on the park for Melbourne since Round 14 after playing 12 games during the first half of the season.

The 27-year-old, who was out of contract with the Storm at the end of the season, had been hopeful of landing a new deal with the club, but that won't be, with the Storm confirming in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that Smith has been released to take up an opportunity overseas.

“We wish Reimis all the very best with his ongoing career going forward and we thank both he and his partner Bronti for their wonderful contribution at our club, and we wish them all the best for their next adventure in their lives'" Melbourne Storm director of football Frank Ponissi said in a club statement.

Speaking earlier this year, Smith told Zero Tackle that his preference was to remain with the Storm long-term.

"I've managed my fourth year, and I'm absolutely loving it here in Melbourne, and the club's been unreal for me," Smith said at the time.

"The bonds I've built and the relationships I've built, it's been a hell of a time, but hopefully (I'm here for) a couple more years to come, but we'll see how we go.

"At the end of the day, I'll let my footy do the talking. I'll leave that stuff to my manager and the club."

The outside back, who has also spent time on the wing during his first-grade career which began with the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2016, has managed 117 NRL games, scoring 50 tries. The last 68 of those games have come with the Storm since he joined the club in 2021.

It's unclear at this stage which English club have signed Smith, however, it's anticipated he will play his first Super League game in the coming weeks.