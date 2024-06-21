The Melbourne Storm have officially pulled out of the running to be featured in Las Vegas at the start of the 2025 NRL season.

The NRL recently sent out documentation to a number of interested clubs regarding the trip to the USA, with reports suggesting the Storm were favoured alongside the Penrith Panthers, Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors.

But the Storm confirmed on Friday that they were now officially out of the running to make the trip halfway around the world, as the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters, Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles did this season.

Club CEO Justin Rodski explained the timing wasn't right for the Storm to hit the road, with the Storm having already played two trial matches away from Victoria this season, including one in Fiji.

“We are always looking at new ways to help grow our Club and the game more broadly,” Rodski said in a club statement explaing the decision.

“While we are supportive of the NRL's vision for growth and expansion internationally, the time is not right for Storm to head to Vegas in 2025.

“Having played two trial matches away from Victoria in 2024, including the ground-breaking trial match in Fiji, the Club will concentrate efforts on its local members, fans and participants.

“We are more than happy to discuss future opportunities with the NRL, whether that is in Vegas, Fiji or other markets where there is opportunity for the game to grow and for the Storm to be involved.”

News Corp are now reporting the Cronulla Sharks will take the free place in the trip to Vegas for 2025, with the club previously having rumoured to be among the favourites.

The other clubs who were believed to be under consideration before pulling out with the Dolphins and St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Las Vegas games are expected to be played on the first weekend of March next year, with an English Super League game also potentially to be included in what could become a triple-header.