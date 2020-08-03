The NRL have asked both the Melbourne Storm and Sunshine Coast for details regarding the social distancing of crowds during the Storm’s win over Newcastle on Sunday, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Pictures spread on social media on Sunday afternoon of Sunshine Coast Stadium hill full of spectators, prompting the NRL to ask whether the ground had capped its capacity at 50 per cent in line with current COVID-19 regulations.

The Storm claimed the attendance had not breached protocols but that they have since asked stadium management to review the capacity ahead of next weekend’s game against the Bulldogs.

There were also Queensland Health officials present and it is believed the health officials didn’t make any complaints.

“Melbourne Storm have requested Sunshine Coast Stadium review its crowd management practices and capacity before the home game against Canterbury this Saturday,” the Storm said in a statement.

“The stadium operates under a site-specific COVID safe plan approved by Queensland Health and includes having Queensland Police in attendance. Today’s attendance of 5437 was inside the 50 per cent capacity approved by Queensland Health for sporting events of this nature in Queensland.”

Capped crowds have been allowed into NRL matches for almost two months now, but the images seen on Sunday were a bad look given Victorians were moved into stage four restrictions for the next six weeks.