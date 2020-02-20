Storm hooker Harry Grant has spoken publicly for the first time about the failed historic player swap that would’ve sent him to the Wests Tigers for Paul Momirovski.
Grant and Momirovski had both toured the other club’s facilities, met with coaches Craig Bellamy and Michael Maguire and packed their bags.
But the NRL blocked the trade due to a salary cap despite that would’ve put the Storm $15,000 over their books.
Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Grant said it had been a difficult period for him.
“It’s obviously been tough mentally – my arse is at training but my head is at Concord.
“I’ve had about six or seven going away parties. The hardest thing mentally is that for four weeks I’m thinking I’m playing NRL in a Tigers jersey and it was very exciting.
“It’s obviously hard when you look at the player welfare side of things. You rock up to training every day and give your best but there’s still that little thought in the back of your mind whether you’ll be there the next day or not.”
While Momirovski is guaranteed a starting spot at the Tigers, Grant is not afforded that luxury at Melbourne, meaning the blocked swap is a bigger blow to him than anyone.
The 21-year old is hopeful that the NRL will change the rules moving forward to give emerging players more opportunities to play first grade.
“I hope somehow they can look back over the decision,” Grant told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.
“This should be something that we can do. It’s not like we’re both marquee players … me and Paul are just a couple of minimum-wage players looking for an opportunity to develop as footballers. Both clubs would benefit.
“I reckon going forward there might be some rules they might change or put in place.
“If you’re swapping players on a similar amount of money, it gives more opportunity. I don’t think one club is benefiting more than the other, everyone is on par.
“It’s not a way to try to rort the salary cap and get a win, it’s two clubs trying to develop players and fill holes in their roster.”
Grant remains hopeful of securing a release from the Storm in search of more first-grade opportunities, with the Tigers still shaping as a potential landing spot.
“For my development, I believe the next step for me is to play NRL and unfortunately I won’t get too many games at Melbourne,” Grant said.
“I’m hoping for [a release]. As selfless as it would be for the club, long-term it would benefit the club.
“I’m open to it, the Tigers are open to it but whether the Storm is, I’d have to sit down and have a chat with [coach] Craig Bellamy and [CEO] Dave [Donaghy]. I don’t know how it works, if I go now they might have to sign a new player and be in the same boat (with the salary cap).
“What I need now development-wise is to play footy at a higher level at NRL. I might have to chase that elsewhere and the Tigers is a good opportunity for both parties.”