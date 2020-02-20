Storm hooker Harry Grant has spoken publicly for the first time about the failed historic player swap that would’ve sent him to the Wests Tigers for Paul Momirovski.

Grant and Momirovski had both toured the other club’s facilities, met with coaches Craig Bellamy and Michael Maguire and packed their bags.

But the NRL blocked the trade due to a salary cap despite that would’ve put the Storm $15,000 over their books.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Grant said it had been a difficult period for him.

“It’s obviously been tough mentally – my arse is at training but my head is at Concord.

“I’ve had about six or seven going away parties. The hardest thing mentally is that for four weeks I’m thinking I’m playing NRL in a Tigers jersey and it was very exciting.

“It’s obviously hard when you look at the player welfare side of things. You rock up to training every day and give your best but there’s still that little thought in the back of your mind whether you’ll be there the next day or not.”

While Momirovski is guaranteed a starting spot at the Tigers, Grant is not afforded that luxury at Melbourne, meaning the blocked swap is a bigger blow to him than anyone.

The 21-year old is hopeful that the NRL will change the rules moving forward to give emerging players more opportunities to play first grade.

“I hope somehow they can look back over the decision,” Grant told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. “This should be something that we can do. It’s not like we’re both marquee players … me and Paul are just a couple of minimum-wage players looking for an opportunity to develop as footballers. Both clubs would benefit. “I reckon going forward there might be some rules they might change or put in place. “If you’re swapping players on a similar amount of money, it gives more opportunity. I don’t think one club is benefiting more than the other, everyone is on par.