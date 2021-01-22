Storm half Jahrome Hughes is hoping to have his future sorted before the start of the 2021 NRL campaign, reports Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

The 26-year old played a key role in the club’s premiership winning 2020 season in a breakout campaign.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Hughes is reportedly being being targeted by the Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks.

Hooper reports that Hughes will sit down with the Storm in the coming weeks with the intention to resolve his future by Round 1.

The question is – will the Storm be prepared to pay him what rival clubs are offering?

Some teams are reportedly prepared to offer Hughes more than $800,000 a season, a price tag seemingly too dear for Melbourne.

Hughes has played 60 NRL games since making his first-grade debut in 2013 with previous stints at the Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys.

The Storm kick off their title defence against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Thursday March 11.