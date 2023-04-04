Ryan Papenhuyzen has revealed that although there is no exact date for his return to the field, however, he is aiming to play sometime in 2023.
The mulletted Storm fullback hasn't been seen on the football field since Round 18, 2022 when he injured his patella against the Canberra Raiders.
Admitting that it has been hard to be away from the game, he revealed on SEN 1170 Mornings that he is happy to once again run after a frustrating stint on the sidelines.
"I've been building up towards (a return)," the Storm fullback said.
"I've been progressing in my rehab which has given me a lot of confidence. The main anxiety I have had has been around getting my running gait back."
"I've done all the work now and have looked at everything that I could possibly do and if I tick all those boxes, then there's no excuses."
"There's still a long way to go to get where I need to be. There is nothing set in stone yet but it's looking promising."
Recently returning to Australia, Papenhuyzen travelled to Philadelphia in the United States to work with Bill Knowles, a renowned reconditioning specialist and has helped many past and present athletes recover from their injuries.
One of these athletes is Australian and Brooklyn Nets basketball star Patty Mills.
Reflecting on meeting Mills on SEN 1170 Mornings, the 2020 Clive Churchill medalist said it was amazing how honest he was.
"Patty had a couple of injuries when he first saw (Bill) as well," he said.
"It was great to get (Patty's) insights and we mainly spoke about his career so far and his time with the Boomers."
"It was so amazing how open and honest he was. It was good to see that and he is a genuine Aussie at heart."
Dec 14: “The club have revealed he (Papenhuyzen) is now on a program to develop strength and power in the shattered knee, and won’t be back to full training until the New Year, however, the club still remain hopeful of his return in Round 1.”
Jan 25: “Despite his leaps forward in Philadelphia, Ryan Papenhuyzen is shaping up to miss the early rounds of the 2023 season, forcing a reshuffle of Melbourne’s backline.”
Feb 14: “The Melbourne Storm have confirmed that star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen will miss between the opening six and eight rounds of the NRL season.”
Apr 4: “Ryan Papenhuyzen has revealed that although there is no exact date for his return to the field, however, he is aiming to play sometime in 2023”
Am I the only one who suspects he may never return, or – if he does – he will never be the same again?