Ryan Papenhuyzen has revealed that although there is no exact date for his return to the field, however, he is aiming to play sometime in 2023.

The mulletted Storm fullback hasn't been seen on the football field since Round 18, 2022 when he injured his patella against the Canberra Raiders.

Admitting that it has been hard to be away from the game, he revealed on SEN 1170 Mornings that he is happy to once again run after a frustrating stint on the sidelines.

"I've been building up towards (a return)," the Storm fullback said.

"I've been progressing in my rehab which has given me a lot of confidence. The main anxiety I have had has been around getting my running gait back."

"I've done all the work now and have looked at everything that I could possibly do and if I tick all those boxes, then there's no excuses."

"There's still a long way to go to get where I need to be. There is nothing set in stone yet but it's looking promising."

Recently returning to Australia, Papenhuyzen travelled to Philadelphia in the United States to work with Bill Knowles, a renowned reconditioning specialist and has helped many past and present athletes recover from their injuries.

One of these athletes is Australian and Brooklyn Nets basketball star Patty Mills.

Reflecting on meeting Mills on SEN 1170 Mornings, the 2020 Clive Churchill medalist said it was amazing how honest he was.

"Patty had a couple of injuries when he first saw (Bill) as well," he said.

"It was great to get (Patty's) insights and we mainly spoke about his career so far and his time with the Boomers."

"It was so amazing how open and honest he was. It was good to see that and he is a genuine Aussie at heart."