Melbourne Storm fullback Nicho Hynes has spoken on his desires to land a starting role in the NRL, whether that be in Victoria or elsewhere, per Yahoo! Sport.

The 24-year-old is one of 12 Storm players currently unsigned for the 2022 season, with his manager already assessing options elsewhere.

Hynes has played 13 games in purple since making his debut in 2019 and has been second-fiddle to Storm’s star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen – who started his career the same year.

Papenhuyzen has since gone on to aid Melbourne to a premiership, winning the Clive Churchill Medal in last year’s Grand Final victory over the Panthers.

The Storm have looked to lock away the NSW star to a long-term deal in recent months, most likely leaving Hynes as the second-string fullback at the club.

While he has shown glimpses of being able to hold down a halves or centres role, it will remain difficult for Hynes to secure a starting role in Melbourne given Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Justin Olam are penned to long-term deals until the end of 2023 or further.

Given the limitations of opportunities in the starting 13, Hynes has flagged he could opt out of Melbourne should a first-team position arise.

“I haven’t spoken to any other club, my manager is doing that at the moment and putting some feelers out there,” Hynes told Yahoo! Sports.

“It would be a pretty good feeling to get a starting spot somewhere else but I’m here at the moment and I really enjoy this club.”

Hynes pulled on the No.1 jumper in the Storm’s 12-10 loss to Penrith last Thursday after Ryan Papenhuyzen was a late withdrawal from the lineup due to a neck complaint.

Playing out the entire 80 minutes, Hynes ended the night with a try assist, four tackle breaks and 157 running metres.