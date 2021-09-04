The Broncos have had salt rubbed into the wound that is their season.

Prop Payne Haas suffered a potentially serious ankle injury in the first half of Brisbane's clash with Newcastle.

The star big man was forced to go off the ground on the medicab after he got his foot stuck in the surface and caught under his body.

Meanwhile Melbourne will face a nervous wait with star duo Josh Addo-Carr and Cameron Munster facing a race against the clock to be fit for their first final next week.

Addo-Carr suffered a hamstring injury last week and while he is nearing a return, the Storm are reluctant to rush him back.

Munster was rested from their win against the Sharks with what Storm coach Craig Bellemy called a minor knee complaint.

“Cameron Munster has a little problem with his knee at the moment,” Bellamy said in his post match press conference.

“We think he will be OK, but we haven’t really looked at tonight either.

Bellamy also said that there were some incidents they would need to review before next week. Including Brandon Smith who exited the game prematurely.

“There was a couple of bumps and bruises with Tui (Kamikamica) and (Smith) coming off early," Bellamy said.

“I would have preferred them to stay out there a bit longer, but they had bumps and we thought the best thing was to leave them off and hopefully they will be right for next week.

“I don’t think we will be at full strength next week. There might be one or two out.

“With Josh (Addo-Carr) he will be touch and go I think.”