The Sydney Roosters have now scored 100 points in the last two weeks, and their beatdown of the Brisbane Broncos during Round 9 has been richly rewarded, with five players making the cut in this week's Zero Tackle NRL stats-based team of the week.

The Roosters thumped the Broncos 40 points to 18 on Friday evening, with four starters out of a possible 13 and one bench player making the side.

The Panthers were next most heavily represented, with four players making the cut, while the Dolphins also had three players crack the team of the week.

With 12 spots taken between three teams, it means there was little for the remaining clubs, and even less for the winners with two North Queensland Cowboys, who lost to the Dolphins, making the squad, and St George Illawarra Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa also making the team.

The remaining players were Cronulla Sharks' cult hero Thomas Hazelton and Canterbury Bulldogs forward Josh Curran.

The team of the week will be picked each week on a crafted series of statistical criteria that spits out a score for every player in the competition.

Players picked on the bench must play off the bench for their respective NRL teams.

NRL stats-based team of the week: Round 9

1. James Tedesco (Roosters)

2. Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins)

3. Jake Averillo (Dolphins)

4. Joseph Manu (Roosters)

5. Mikaele Ravalawa (Dragons)

6. Tom Dearden (Cowboys)

7. Brad Schneider (Panthers)

8. Thomas Hazelton (Sharks)

9. Reece Robson (Cowboys)

10. James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

11. Angus Crichton (Roosters)

12. Luke Garner (Panthers)

13. Connor Watson (Roosters)

Interchange

14. Terrell May (Roosters)

15. Josh Curran (Bulldogs)

16. Matthew Eisenhuth (Panthers)

17. Mark Nicholls (Dolphins)