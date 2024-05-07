The South Sydney Rabbitohs continue to be hit by an injury plague, with Isaiah Tass reportedly joining the list of players facing a long sideline stint at the club.

In a week where the Rabbitohs have already lost star New South Wales State of Origin lock forward Cameron Murray, young fullback Jye Gray and halfback Dean Hawkins, it's now understood outside back Tass has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

News Corp are reporting that Tass has already had surgery to repair the damage and could miss up to three months. Despite that, the Rabbitohs provided no update on Tass in their medical report released on Monday afternoon.

That report did confirm the Rabbitohs will be without Murray, Gray and Hawkins for extended periods.

Hawkins has injured his quad and will miss 12 weeks, while Gray has suffered a syndesmosis injury and will miss somewhere between eight and ten weeks.

“He's had a scan, and he'll meet with the surgeon this afternoon to plan the next course of action, but it looks more than likely he'll need the tight rope surgery to repair that," the club's head of performance Andrew Croll said in a statement.

The Rabbitohs have also confirmed Murray will miss between six and eight weeks - ruling him out of at least Game 1 and 2 in the State of Origin series - with a hip flexor injury.

"Cameron Murray, didn't report anything after the game other than a tight hip, but following scans he has sustained a hip flexor injury, which has got some tendon involvement," Croll said.

The Rabbitohs have an enormous injury ward currently, with the club calling Townsville Blackhawks player into the NRL squad on a week-to-week basis to cover for issues in the outside backs.

Hawkins' injury will likely see Jack Wighton move into the halves, and while Latrell Mitchell returns this week to replace Gray, there is no guarantee of Alex Johnston or Jacob Gagai doing the same, leaving South Sydney exceptionally short in the backs ahead of this weekend's clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons.