The NRL Judiciary have handed Storm duo Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Reimis Smith suspensions following a review of Saturday’s match with the Titans.

Smith is facing a two-week ban after being charged for a grade two careless tackle on Jaimin Jolliffe.

Asofa-Solomona attracted two charges in the match and faces a week on the sidelines unless he is successful in appealing his contrary conduct charge on Joesph Vuna.

The Storm forward was fined for his second charge which stemmed from his careless high tackle on Jayden Campbell in the fifth minute of the match.

Meanwhile, Newcastle duo Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Sauaso Sue have been fined by the Judiciary.

The pair have been handed fines between $1,150-$1,500, with Sue charged with dangerous contact and Fitzgibbon’s due to a high tackle on Waqa Blake in Sunday’s loss to the Eels.