GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 11: Nelson Asofa-Solomona of the Melbourne Storm grimaces in pain during the round 21 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Melbourne Storm at Central Coast Stadium on August 11, 2019 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

The NRL Judiciary have handed Storm duo Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Reimis Smith suspensions following a review of Saturday’s match with the Titans.

Smith is facing a two-week ban after being charged for a grade two careless tackle on Jaimin Jolliffe.

Asofa-Solomona attracted two charges in the match and faces a week on the sidelines unless he is successful in appealing his contrary conduct charge on Joesph Vuna.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Nelson Asofa-Solomona of the Storm is sent to the sin-bin during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the Melbourne Storm at the Sydney Cricket Ground on September 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

The Storm forward was fined for his second charge which stemmed from his careless high tackle on Jayden Campbell in the fifth minute of the match.

Meanwhile, Newcastle duo Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Sauaso Sue have been fined by the Judiciary.

The pair have been handed fines between $1,150-$1,500, with Sue charged with dangerous contact and Fitzgibbon’s due to a high tackle on Waqa Blake in Sunday’s loss to the Eels.