The Melbourne Storm have confirmed Felise Kaufusi's return date to training, following the back-rower's time spent in the US at his ill father's bedside.

Kaufusi flew out to the United States in the days following Queensland's Game Two loss in Perth, after his father, Taniela, was struck down suddenly by illness in Los Angeles.

Melbourne has confirmed that Kaufusi, who is set to miss Wednesday's Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium, will return to training with the Storm midway through this week, and could potentially play in their Round 18 clash with Canberra.

Kaufusi's absence will see future Dolphins teammate Tom Gilbert debut from the bench for Billy Slater's side, with Jeremy Nanai promoted to the starting side.

The Storm also assured that Taniela's condition has improved, however, he does still have a long road ahead in his recovery.

The premiership-winning forward will now look to finishing his time in Melbourne on a high note, with the back-rower joining Wayne Bennett and Storm teammates Kenny and Jesse Bromwich at the Dolphins for the club's maiden season.