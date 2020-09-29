Craig Bellamy’s uncertain future has lead to shockwaves through Melbourne Storm as mention of a role in Brisbane continues to rattle the club.

Bellamy bit back on Sunday, after suggestions were made that he had accepted a role as coaching director at the Broncos in 2022.

“I responded the other day that I’m not making any decision and I ain’t going to be talking about it until after the finals but I can tell you right here right now I haven’t agreed to nothing anywhere,” Bellamy said.

This led to criticism from Melbourne Storm chairman Matt Tripp, who said he was fed up with seeing Storm greats being picked off by Brisbane, with CEO Dave Donaghy also being linked to the Broncos.

“I think it’s the same playbook we cop every year on the doorstep of finals. They’ll do everything they can to try and unnerve us and that’s just standard,” Tripp said on SEN Breakfast.

However, despite the denial, The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield told NRL360 that the deal for Bellamy to join the Broncos has already been secured.

“The Broncos certainly have an indication that they are very close to securing a deal with Craig,” Rothfield said.

“They were even hoping that it might be announced in a package on Wednesday with Kevvie Walters.

“That was a silly thing to hope because Craig has given his word to Matt Tripp, the chairman of the Storm, that he will not commit to anything until they come face to face. That hasn’t been able to happen because Matt Tripp is stuck is in Victoria.

“I feel Craig will take the job on, only three days a week. He wants to live on the Gold Coast, he loves the climate they’ve had up there while they’ve been on the Sunshine Coast.

“I think it’s just about over the line.”

Rothfield also gave fans a taste of who may be joining Walters in the Storm’s coaching department.

“I think Neil Henry might join them as an assistant coach as well, that’s what I’ve been hearing,” he added.