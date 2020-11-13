In a bid to fend off rival clubs, the Melbourne Storm have commenced contract extension talks with their premiership winning halfback Jahrome Hughes, reports NRL.com.

The Storm had issues with holding onto key personnel during 2020, with uncertainty hanging over whether Cameron Smith would go on in 2021, star winger Josh Addo-Carr would get his move back to NSW and what would likely happen with coach Craig Bellamy.

With recent reports indicating Addo-Carr will honour his contract and remain at the Storm in 2021, the club have turned their attention to 2021 with some more knowledge.

After a brilliant first season as the first-choice halfback for the Storm and playing a key figure in the clubs eventual premiership win, it appears the clubs number one priority is to retain Hughes.

Given Hughes’ contract ends in 2021, rival clubs are able to make offers to lure him away, but it appears the Storm are jumping on the front foot in order to keep him.

After earning less than $400,000 this season, Hughes could be set for a nice pay day, and the Storm are hopeful of providing that with extension talks already starting.

Hughes made 19 appearances for the Storm in 2020, scoring 7 tries and handing out 15 try assists.