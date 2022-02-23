NRL Rd 24 - Warriors v Raiders
MACKAY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Reece Walsh of the Warriors looks on before the start of the round 24 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Canberra Raiders at BB Print Stadium, on August 27, 2021, in Mackay, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors are set to follow South Sydney's lead and argue that Brandon Smith and Reece Walsh's respective one-week suspensions have been served given both missed selection for the NRL All-Stars game in Sydney earlier this month.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Heraldboth clubs now believe there is precedent to argue their stance as Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell had the end date for his suspension brought forward by a week after failing to lace the boots for the Indigenous All-Stars.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs looks on during the round 16 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Bankwest Stadium on August 27, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Following the cessation of Souths' 2021 season, Mitchell still had three weeks remaining on his ban dealt out for a high shot on Sydney's Joey Manu, but with this latest alteration made by the judiciary on Tuesday, the fullback is now free to face the Storm in Round 2.

Although both Smith and Walsh's suspensions arose due to differing circumstances, their respective clubs believe that the dual Māori representatives should now be free to return to action earlier than expected.

Should the Storm prove successful in following the Bunnies' lead, Smith's single-week suspension for his role in the white-powder scandal would be wiped with the rake then free to face the Tigers in Round 1.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 23: Brandon Smith of the Storm warms up before the start of the round 19 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Melbourne Storm at QCB Stadium, on July 23, 2021, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

In the Warriors' camp, Walsh's comeback would then be made in Round 2 against the Titans.

While the 19-year-old was also facing a ban handed down after an off-field indiscretion, Walsh's choice to engage in contrary conduct during the Kiwi franchise's 44-0 loss against Gold Coast last season saw him slapped with a two-week ban.

According to Adrian Proszenko's report, Warriors CEO Cameron George is seeking to speak with NRL boss Andrew Abdo today about the prospect of shaving the Queenslander's suspension.

“If we now count the All-Stars game, he should only have to serve one NRL game,” George said.

“If they are going to be consistent with the judicial findings after the judicial decision yesterday, and it’s crucially important that the game is … it needs to be addressed very quickly."

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 19: Reece Walsh of the Warriors warms up during the round 15 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the New Zealand Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium, on June 19, 2021, in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

The suit then went on to explain the differences between Walsh's dual bans.

“We’re dealing with two different penalties; one imposed by the judiciary with the ability to review and amend, and then we’re dealing one which Andrew Abdo imposed himself," Cameron continued.

“I assume Andrew would have the discretion to review and revisit his penalties.”

The Storm and Warriors are set to face the Knights and Titans respectively.

The two expansion sides met last week in Cranbourne, with the visitors running out 30-18 victors.

 

