They've done it again. The Penrith Panthers have made it two wins from three consecutive grand final appearances, confirming their status as the most successful side currently going around.

But unfortunately for them, their excitement and ego have rubbed some people the wrong way, labelling them bad sports, grubs, even ‘rat mugs' according to the bastion of integrity that is Paul Kent.

But are the Panthers really a bunch of bad sports worthy of your contempt and derision? Or is it possible that people getting upset over how a champion sports team celebrates need to find a better use of their time?

THE PRICE OF SUCCESS

First and foremost – it's to be expected that the Panthers would start to rub people the wrong way. All of rugby league's most successful teams have had a comparable level of hate directed at them from the rest of the rugby league community.

Do you really think people would care about the alleged ‘salary cap sombrero' at the Roosters if they weren't regularly playing finals and grand finals?

Do you think we'd still deride Storm fans about the titles that weren't after all these years if they weren't still featuring regularly at the pointy end of the season?

It's the same reason no one really hates the Tigers or the Titans – but if either of those sides rose through the rest to enjoy the same kind of success Penrith is having, the contempt would come from somewhere, rest assured.

These are still young men as well. This isn't some 'boys will be boys' excuse, but at that age and the paths their lives have taken, and the personal value of the sport to their development and the camaraderie in a young group, of course they're going to celebrate passionately.

When I was a young lad it was the Raiders and Broncos that people hated most, for little else than their ability to make grand finals. But back then it was different, as well. You hated them because they were the best, and no one really cared how they acted off the field.

They were halcyon days when rugby league panel shows also dedicated the majority of their time to talking about... well... rugby league.

IF NOT NOW, WHEN?

To quote one of the most popular sayings in rugby league commentary – "what are Penrith supposed to do there?"

It's almost impossible to argue that grand final week didn't become all about the Eels – and that's fine. With so many thrilling narratives around the side, from the historic drought to Mitch Moses' million-dollar payday, they were an attractive prospect for those looking to build up a sense of occasion.

Plus, when you're in your third straight grand final, there's a lot less to say and write about, especially after the Roosters broke the back-to-back hoodoo in 2018-19.

(That said, I look forward to the multitude of 2023 stories comparing Penrith to the Parramatta side of the 80s as they strive for the first title three-peat in 40 years.)

But last week at least, for every story about the Panthers, there were three or four about their rivals, their fans and their town.

The defending premiers seemed happy to let their cross-town rivals have their moment in the sun as well, free from the pressure and scrutiny that the Eels would inevitably face.

But what now? Parra lost, and not in a great way. They must now wait another year for a chance to end the wait. The Panthers remember that feeling all too well, after their first appearance back on the biggest stage in 2020.

But now, with the winner determined and after barely getting a look in during the previous week, is the time to recognise and celebrate what the Panthers have achieved.

To be such a dominant force in what was (until recently) one of the most evenly-balanced sporting competitions in Australia is a feat in itself, but to be the best team by such a wide margin, and to duplicate that success at literally every other level of the game like Penrith have – is worthy of praise and adulation.

If you can't think highly of yourself after such a prolonged period of dominance, then when can you?

As for the gloating and ‘mean-spirited' things like James Fisher-Harris and Jarome Luai's 'daddy' comments regarding the relationship between the Panthers and the Eels - don't forget that this was Parramatta, the Panthers' most hated cross-town rival and long-standing 'big brother'.

The relationship has been spicier of late than it has been in decades thanks to the Eels' uncanny ability to get the better of Penrith, so a convincing win in the biggest game of the year was always going to evoke a more passionate response, maybe even some gloating.

But it's also worth remembering that most of these ‘disrespectful' comments are regularly generated in response to questions from media, looking for that perfect sound byte to remove from context in the hopes of stirring up some outrage.

So what are you asking? For the Panthers to tone it down a bit for the sake of Parramatta's feelings? They're all adults, what a ridiculous suggestion.

None of these players are going out of their way to antagonise their opponents, and funnily enough, it seems Parramatta don't really care either.

It absolutely blows my mind that instead of celebrating the incredible achievements of the league's best side, perpetual contrarians and crisis merchants Paul Kent and Braith Anasta would rather whip up some redundant hysteria about a team celebrating being good at what they do.

Let's remember all the wonderful contributions to the game that those two have made over the past 12 months – creating division after division and then moaning about the state of the game in a desperate attempt to keep themselves front and centre that, sadly, works.

Nothing lasts forever, especially in rugby league. The outrage will be gone in days, and in the future the Panthers' reign will end and a new team will rise to the top, worthy of all of our contempt. That's the life cycle of sport.

Will we all be outraged and indignant again when the next team celebrates their success a little enthusiastically? Hopefully not, but it won't be for a lack of trying from some corners.