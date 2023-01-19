Stephen Crichton will reunite with former Penrith team mates Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau after inking a four-year deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs from 2024 onwards.

The Samoan international announced earlier in the week he'd be departing Penrith, where he's played three consecutive Grand Finals, in order to move onto a club willing to play him at centre.

Clive Churchill medallist Dylan Edwards was sensational in 2022 and with zero chance that the Panthers move him on, it left 'Critta' with no choice but to look at his external options.

Fox Sports are reporting that Crichton has put pen to paper with Canterbury on a four-year, $3.3 million deal that secures his move into the No. 1 jersey, something new head coach and former Penrith assistant Cameron Ciraldo was itching for.

It's an average of around $825,000 per season for the strike weapon.

It was reported on Tuesday that Ciraldo brought up Crichton's name during his job interviews with at least Canterbury and the Wests Tigers, stating if he joined the club, the centre's signature would be a top priority.

The outside back has amassed a huge resume over the past three seasons, playing in three grand finals, winning two, playing State of Origin and a World Cup final, as well as becoming the first player in four decades to score in three straight deciders.

It's a massive blow for the Panthers, losing Burton, Kikau and now Crichton to Canterbury, and if journalist James Hooper is correct, he won't be the last member of Penrith's premiership success to make the move.

Scrutiny on Spencer Leniu's future has intensified after Crichton announced he'd be leaving the foot of the mountains, with Hooper reporting that Canterbury is a strong chance to snare the front-rowers signature.

Leniu is reportedly excited by the idea of becoming a starting front-rower, with Kiwi internationals James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota blocking his path.

The Bulldogs are expected to announce the prized signature soon as another piece of the player transfer market puzzle begins to unfold.

While it raises question marks over Jake Averillo's future at Belmore after finding a home at fullback, Penrith will look to their development system to find a right centre replacement.

Youngster Thomas Jenkins debuted in Round 25 and has massive wraps on him for the future, while Fijian international Sunia Turuva and the recently re-signed Jack Cole shape as options as well.

Crichton will see out the season with Penrith and aim for a third consecutive premiership victory before departing for Belmore on November 1st.