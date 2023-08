Brisbane Broncos young gun Deine Mariner has topped the charts to win player of the week honours in Round 24 in Zero Tackle's stats-based team of the week.

He scored a double, made over 150 metres and was superb with the ball in hand to dominate the contest for the Broncos.

He was joined in the side by three teammates, while the Cronulla Sharks also had four entries into the side.

Here is the stats-based team of Round 24.

FB: Reece Walsh (Brisbane) - 1 Try, 13 Hit Ups, 156 Metres Gained, 3 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 5 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 4 Tackles

WI: Deine Mariner (Brisbane) - 2 Tries, 15 Hit Ups, 154 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, Try Assists, 1 Tackles

CE: Jesse Ramien (Cronulla) - 1 Try, 18 Hit Ups, 212 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 8 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Try Assist, 14 Tackles

CE: Dane Gagai (Newcastle) - 1 Try, 19 Hit Ups, 191 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 9 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 8 Tackles

WI: Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla) - 2 Tries, 19 Hit Ups, 178 Metres Gained, 4 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 2 Tackles

FE: Daine Laurie (Wests Tigers) - 1 Try, 7 Hit Ups, 133 Metres Gained, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 18 Tackles

HB: Drew Hutchison (Sydney) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit Ups, 130 Metres Gained, 2 Offload, 10 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 27 Tackles

PR: Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors) - 1 Try, 26 Hit Ups, 255 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Breaks, 22 Tackles

HK: Blayke Brailey (Cronulla) - 6 Hit Ups, 62 Metres Gained, 2 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 43 Tackles

PR: Tino Fa'asuamaleuai (Gold Coast) - 1 Try, 19 Hit Ups, 208 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 6 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 35 Tackles

SR: Kurt Capewell (Brisbane) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 103 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 2 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 19 Tackles

SR: Nat Butcher (Sydney) - 8 Hit Ups, 112 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 47 Tackles

LK: Cameron McInnes (Cronulla) - 1 Try, 16 Hit Ups, 137 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 8 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assists, 46 Tackles

INT: Harry Grant (Melbourne) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 112 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assists, 30 Tackles

INT: Jarrod Wallace (Dolphins) - 16 Hit Ups, 139 Metres Gained, 4 Offloads, 1 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 30 Tackles

INT: Terrell May (Sydney) - 18 Hit Ups, 194 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 3 Tackle Breaks, 26 Tackles

INT: Keenan Palasia (Brisbane) - 18 Hit Ups, 160 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 2 Tackle Breaks, 17 Tackles

Player of the Week: Deine Mariner (Brisbane)

Offensive Player of the Week: Deine Mariner (Brisbane)

Defensive Player of the Week: Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers) - 47 Tackles, 1 Missed Tackle, 3 Ineffective Tackles at 92.2% Tackle Efficiency