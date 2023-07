State of Origin stars James Tedesco, Cameron Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans all feature in the Round 21 stats-based team of the week.

It's Tedesco's Roosters with the most spots this week, with the captain joined by forwards Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Egan Butcher and Fletcher Baker.

Here is the full team, with a Tigers' young gun winning the right to be called the player of the week.

FB: James Tedesco (Sydney) - 1 Try, 17 Hit Ups, 228 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 7 Tackles

WI: Junior Tupou (Wests Tigers) - 2 Tries, 18 Hit Ups, 214 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 9 Tackle Breaks, 4 Line Breaks, 1 Try Assist, 2 Tackles

CE: Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane) - 2 Tries, 16 Hit Ups, 170 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 7 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 1 Try Assist, 19 Tackles

CE: Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra) - 1 Try, 29 Hit Ups, 214 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 19 Tackles

WI: Brian To'o (Penrith) - 2 Tries, 15 Hit Ups, 256 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 8 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 3 Tackles

FE: Cameron Munster (Melbourne) - 11 Hit Ups, 86 Metres Gained, 2 Offloads, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 15 Tackles

HB: Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly) - 11 Hit Ups, 88 Metres Gained, 3 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 2 Try Assists, 22 Tackles

PR: Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors) - 19 Hit Ups, 202 Metres Gained, 2 Tackle Breaks, 31 Tackles

HK: Lachlan Croker (Manly) - 1 Try, 4 Hit Ups, 24 Metres Gained, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 41 Tackles

PR: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney) - 19 Hit Ups, 187 Metres Gained, 1 Line Break Assist, 34 Tackles

SR: Egan Butcher (Sydney) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 103 Metres Gained, 3 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Try Assist, 39 Tackles

SR: Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly) - 1 Try, 18 Hit Ups, 182 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 24 Tackles

LK: Erin Clark (Gold Coast) - 1 Try, 15 Hit Ups, 115 Metres Gained, 4 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 25 Tackles

INT: Cameron McInnes (Cronulla) - 1 Try, 15 Hit Ups, 107 Metres Gained, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Try Assist, 25 Tackles

INT: Corey Jensen (Brisbane) - 14 Hit Ups, 137 Metres Gained, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 25 Tackles

INT: Alex Twal (Wests Tigers) - 10 Hit Ups, 95 Metres Gained, 3 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 41 Tackles

INT: Fletcher Baker (Sydney) - 1 Try, 9 Hit Ups, 86 Metres Gained, 1 Tackle Break, 29 Tackles

Player of the Week: Junior Tupou (Wests Tigers)

Offensive Player of the Week: Junior Tupou (Wests Tigers)

Defensive Player of the Week: Corey Horsburgh (Canberra) - 62 Tackles, 1 Missed Tackles at 98.4% Tackle Efficiency