Nathan Cleary is out injured for what could be the remainder of the State of Origin series, and it leaves Brad Fittler with a pair of big questions.

The coach not only has to replace Cleary at halfback but answer the question of whether Jarome Luai, supposedly picked for the club combination, retains his spot.

There then could be the issue of who plays on the bench at utility, with Fitter getting his selection right and leading the Blues to victory in Brisbane potentially the difference between keeping his job in 2024 or losing it.

With selection just days away for Game 2, we asked our team here at Zero Tackle what they would do with the halves and utility position.

Here are their answers.

Ethan Lee Chalk

As Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary sits on the sidelines for the remaining two Origin games, it has created a three-way race for the halfback position between Adam Reynolds, Mitchell Moses and Nicho Hynes.

With the omission of Cleary, it is time for Brad Fittler to make two key changes to the halves that will drastically change the team's outlook. While Nicho Hynes may be the in-form player of the NRL, his inexperience in the Origin arena creates doubts about whether he can perform under pressure.

It is a big step up from playing limited minutes on the bench to becoming the starting halfback and playing 80 minutes. This is why 'Freddy' needs to bring in veteran Adam Reynolds in the No.7 jersey and reunite him with ex-Souths teammate Cody Walker instead of Jarome Luai.

Not only does Reynolds have experience, but he will stay composed under the pressure of a must-win game. If picked, he will also be playing on his home ground, a ground that he has become accustomed to since joining the Broncos.

Linking him with Cody Walker will create a lethal combination as each player knows their games inside-out. Walker has hit prime form recently, helping lead the Rabbitohs to near the top of the ladder.

The connection of Walker and Reynolds in the halves will also allow Damien Cook to come back into the side as the starting hooker and Latrell Mitchell and Campbell Graham as the two centres.

Despite being in the top three players for NSW in Game 1, Apisai Koroisau is better utilised coming off the bench. The inclusion of Cook will allow both to be fresh, playing limited minutes just like Ben Hunt and Harry Grant.

Dan Nichols

The obvious choice is to slot Nicho Hynes right in, with Matt Burton taking his spot on the bench.

That said, with this being a must-win game at Suncorp Stadium, I'd be naming the far more experienced Adam Reynolds.

His kicking game will almost entirely replace that missing with Cleary's absence. He's in really good form and will combine well with Luai.

With Cleary out, I'd be sticking by Luai. It's too much to ask for two new halves to come in. I like the Laui and Reynolds combo.

Hynes and Luai are too much alike on this big of a stage for things to work.

Scott Pryde

Nathan Cleary is out of Origin 2 and, most likely, Origin 3, but all is certainly not lost for the Blues, with a number of strong options available to take his number seven jersey.

The obvious candidate is Nicho Hynes - the Cronulla Sharks star has been in fine form for the best part of 18 months now, taking out the Dally M Medal by a record margin last year.

It's form that has continued in the vast majority this year, and after sitting on the bench for Game 1 before being utilised out of position in the centres, as well as sitting in the squad last year, he deserves his chance to steer the side around during the must-win clash in Brisbane.

Some will suggest the experience of Adam Reynolds or even Mitchell Moses, but on form and ability to get a team over the line, it has to be Hynes - you only have to remember how much of the Sharks run last year he was responsible for.

The real question is whether Brad Fittler should make a change alongside him. Jarome Luai seemingly only kept his spot in Game 1 because Nathan Cleary was in the side, with most - including me - suggesting Hynes should have played in the six.

It's a big call to make two changes in the halves for the same game, but it's difficult to ignore the form of Cody Walker right now.

There is a concern over the style of Walker and Hynes potentially conflicting with each other, but it'll be the same if Luai plays. Hynes must, if he is awarded the seven jersey, be able to sit back and run the kicking game.

That said, I would be taking Hynes and Walker for Game 2, with Damien Cook recalled to be the number 14. The simple fact is that a utility was a waste of time in Game 1, and the Blues were burned on the fatigue front by needing Apisai Koroisau for the entire 80 minutes.