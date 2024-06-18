Ashley Klein has again been selected by the NRL to officiate at the State of Origin level.

Regarded by head office as the best official in the game despite losing last year's grand final to Adam Gee, Klein was returned to the hot seat to do Game 1 of this year's series.

That won't change for Game 2, with the veteran official to control the match from the middle.

There have been other changes to the officiating team though, with Liam Kennedy replaced in the bunker by Grant Atkins, and Gerard Sutton replaced as the standby referee by Gee.

Gee's return to the number two status comes after last year's grand final referee missed the series opener in its entirety.

David Munro and Chris Sutton will again return to the sidelines, while Drew Oultram will travel with the refereeing squad as the standby touch judge.

Game 2 will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 26.

State of Origin Game 2 match official appointments

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro

Review official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Adam Gee

Standby touch judge: Drew Oultram

The NRL has also confirmed the officials for Game 3 of the women's series, with Belinda Sharpe and Kasey Badger holding the roles they had for Game 2.

Women's State of Origin Game 3 match official appointments

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Karra-Lee Nolan

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Karra-Lee Nolan

Standby touch judge: TBC

Officials for the two junior State of Origin matches this Thursday at Leichhardt have also been locked in.

Under-19 men's State of Origin match official appointments

Referee: Wyatt Raymond

Touch judges: Luke Saldern and Jordan Morel

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: TBC

Standby touch judge: Dillan Wells

Under-19 women's State of Origin match official appointments

Referee: Karra-Lee Nolan

Touch judges: Brad Kiehne and Jack Klein

Bunker official: Todd Smith

Standby referee: TBC

Standby touch judge: Rhianna Boag