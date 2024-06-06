Queensland Maroons coaching staff members Johnathan Thurston and Nate Myles have accused the NSW Blues of targeting Reece Walsh in Game One.

The accusation by the two Queensland Greats comes after the fullback was forced off the field after a high shot from NSW Blues centre Joseph Suaalii - this saw the Rooster spend the remainder of the game in the sheds.

After the game, he was charged with a Grade 2 Reckless High Tackle, meaning he faces a four-match suspension if he takes an early guilty plea, but it will be increased to five matches if he decides to challenge it and is found guilty.

"Everyone has seen it and it was unfortunate for Suaalii making his debut," Thurston said via AAP.

"It was direct, forceful contact to the head and they clearly had a target on (Walsh) … the officials had no other option."

Here is the Joseph Suaalii tackle on Reece Walsh. IMO it was careless as his shoulder made direct contact with Walsh’s head. pic.twitter.com/SKUWdS6CGJ — OBBY (@OBBY001) June 5, 2024

Queensland team manager Nate Myles added that Walsh shouldn't receive special treatment but wasn't happy with the Blues' aggressive style of play on the Brisbane Broncos fullback.

"No one needs protecting, it's rugby league, but there's rules in place," he said.

"We want the game to prosper. It's going terrific, but we have to look after players and keep them on the field.

"When (Walsh) came back to the bench, I knew he was OK, but there's a safety protocol and there's a reason why guys don't play back-to-back games anymore.

"It would have been good to see a young man like Reece go at the game."