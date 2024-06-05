The NRL's match review committee have taken an exceptionally dim view of Joseph Suaalii's high tackle during the State of Origin opener, slapping him with a Grade 2 reckless high tackle.

The star, who may well have played his last Origin game now given he will make the move to rugby union at the end of the season, is facing a four-match ban as a result with an early guilty plea.

That penalty will blow out to five matches should he challenge at the NRL judiciary and lose.

He may well also push for a downgrade which could move his offence back to a Grade 1 reckless high shot or even a Grade 3 careless high tackle.

He was sent off for the tackle during the Origin opener, which the Blues went on to lose 38 points to 10 against the Maroons with 12 men for much of the contest.

The tackle also saw Reece Walsh rubbed out of the game after showing Grade 1 concussion symptoms.

Should the outside back accept a four-match ban, he will miss Round 15 against the Parramatta Eels, Round 16 against the Canterbury Bulldogs, Round 17 against the Wests Tigers and Round 18 against the St George Illawarra Dragons before being cleared to return, potentially for Origin 3.

A fifth match would see him miss Round 20 as well given the Roosters have a bye in Round 19.

The only other player charged during Origin 1 was Isaah Yeo, with the Penrith Panthers' lock hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle for a shot on Murray Taulagi. He is facing a 7 per cent of his match fee fine with an early guilty plea, or 10 per cent if he fights and loses.