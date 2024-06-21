Queensland back-rower Jeremiah Nanai has reportedly sustained a calf injury ahead of Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

According to AAP, Nanai failed to train on Thursday, with the publication reporting that he has sustained a calf "niggle" and will be monitored for the remaining Origin camp with Queensland.

It is understood that he was seen with a compression bandage on his right calf during the training session.

Nanai, 21, has been a vital piece of Billy Slater's squad since making his State of Origin debut in 2022 and Queensland are hoping that he can rejoin the team for a full training session on Saturday as they get ready to travel to Melbourne.

While it is unlikely that he will be ruled out of the match, teammate Heilum Luki will be his likely replacement with either Kurt Capewell or Felise Kaufusi moving into the starting back-row.