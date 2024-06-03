Recalled back into the New South Wales team after being dropped by Michael Maguire, James Tedesco could remain as the Blues fullback for the remainder of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Entering the team for the injured Dylan Edwards, The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that the Penrith Panthers fullback will remain on the sidelines for up to three weeks due to a quad strain.

This means Edwards is unlikely to play another match before Game Two of the series and is not guaranteed to be available for Game Three either.

“He strained the lower part of his quad muscle, just where all the muscles merge into the quadriceps tendon, and the MRI showed the muscles weren't damaged but there was a strain,” NSW Blues doctor Nathan Gibbs told The Herald.

“It's an injury you can't play well with four days later. It's actually two to three weeks before you make a full recovery.

"Sometimes you can play inside that time, but the risk of re-injuring and making it a higher grade tear increases.

“The Panthers play Sunday, which is eight days after the injury. It's possible, but it would be high risk. Sunday week [against the Knights] is more likely, but again there is still that risk [of re-injury].

"Ideally, he would be ready to play the next Origin game, which would be three-and-a-half weeks.”

Speaking to the media on Monday for the first time since Edwards was ruled out of the match, Isaah Yeo admitted that he felt shattered for his good friend who finally got the opportunity to don the NSW Blues jumper after years of being under Tedesco.

“You could have gone home and hid away in your room and tucked yourself way because of the disappointment – but he's still fronting the group and helping in meetings and doing what he can for the group,” Panthers and Blues teammate Isaah Yeo told media on Monday.

“That's the sort of environment we're building in this team. I'm gutted for him, particularly the timing. That's the rollercoaster we're on.

“I didn't see any [tears]. It may have been different with his partner and kids.

"When you get to this level and with your name on your back, he's a father, so it's pretty special. I'm only guessing, but it may have been different in front of the family.”

The NSW Blues will take on the QLD Maroons on Wednesday at Accor Stadium to kick off the 2024 State of Origin series.