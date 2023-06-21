The NRL's match review committee have handed out four charges from State of Origin Game 2, with three coming out of the same incident at the end of the game.

In what would ultimately be the final play of the game with any substance, the two teams came together inside the final minute, resulting in a sin bin and two send offs.

New South Wales Blues winger Josh Addo-Carr was handed a sin bin for punching Queensland fullback Reece Walsh, while Walsh himself was charged alongside Jarome Luai.

The spine players on either side were both sent off at the end of the contest for engaging in a head butting contest.

Walsh was also charged for an earlier high tackle on Jarome Luai that led to a penalty in front for the Blues - the offence was only penalised on field after a captain's challenge from the Blues.

All four charges have brought with them fines under the NRL's judiciary system, which, as of last year, considers Origin matches in a different light to regular season and finals games, which also have their own system.

It means that even though Walsh and Luai were slapped with Grade 2 striking charges, they will only have to pay 23 per cent of their match fee a piece with an early guilty plea, or 33 per cent if they head to the judiciary and lose.

Addo-Carr, for punching, was hadned a Grade 1 striking charge and will only pay ten per cent of his match fee with an early guilty plea or 13 per cent if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

For the earlier high shot, Walsh will pay 7 per cent of his match fee with an early guilty plea or 10 per cent if he fights and loses. All up, Walsh will pay 30 per cent for the two charges with a pair of early guilty pleas.

All players must make their pleas by midday (AEST) on Thursday.