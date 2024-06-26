Billy Slater could be forced into at least one change for Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series, with QLD Maroons centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow picking up an injury.
Leaving the field with a shoulder complaint in the opening quarter of football, Tabuai-Fidow returned to the field with a ton of padding but didn't look like his elite best.
Speaking post-match, Maroons coach Billy Slater believes that he picked up an "AC injury", but that has yet to be confirmed and so is the severity of the injury.
"I wouldn't have a clue," Slater said.
"I think he has picked up an AC injury. It was a tough effort for him to get back out there. He obviously wasn't 100 per cent but he knew the team needed him."
If he is unavailable for Game 3, it will be a significant blow for Queensland as he was one of their best players in the opening match and still managed to score on Wednesday night.
Originally named to play this week for The Dolphins against the Dragons, he is unlikely to lace up the boots and would have two weeks off with the club having the bye the following week.
Selwyn Cobbo and Dane Gagai are the likely options to replace him in the centres if he can't take the field for Game 3 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.