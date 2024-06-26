Billy Slater could be forced into at least one change for Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series, with QLD Maroons centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow picking up an injury.

Leaving the field with a shoulder complaint in the opening quarter of football, Tabuai-Fidow returned to the field with a ton of padding but didn't look like his elite best.

Speaking post-match, Maroons coach Billy Slater believes that he picked up an "AC injury", but that has yet to be confirmed and so is the severity of the injury.

"I wouldn't have a clue," Slater said.