State of Origin is likely to move back to a mid-year fixture in 2020, according to ARLC chairman Peter V’landys.

The Origin series was moved to a post-season November slot this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with game one set to take place next Wednesday the 4th.

V’landys said pending on the success of the this year’s standalone fixture, he expects Origin to return to the middle of the year in 2021.

“We’ll just wait and see how successful it is as a stand alone,” V’landys told The Canberra Times.

“We made it a stand alone for the integrity of the competition. If you took your best players out mid-season it could have affected teams.

“Because it was going to be five less rounds we wanted to make sure every team had every opportunity to make the top eight.

“That’s why we made the decision, but if it’s a runaway success we might look at it again.