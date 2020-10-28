State of Origin is likely to move back to a mid-year fixture in 2020, according to ARLC chairman Peter V’landys.
The Origin series was moved to a post-season November slot this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with game one set to take place next Wednesday the 4th.
V’landys said pending on the success of the this year’s standalone fixture, he expects Origin to return to the middle of the year in 2021.
“We’ll just wait and see how successful it is as a stand alone,” V’landys told The Canberra Times.
“We made it a stand alone for the integrity of the competition. If you took your best players out mid-season it could have affected teams.
“Because it was going to be five less rounds we wanted to make sure every team had every opportunity to make the top eight.
“That’s why we made the decision, but if it’s a runaway success we might look at it again.
“At this stage it will go back to mid-season. But in anything you do you have to have an open mind and be agile.”
Television ratings and player availability will play a key part in the success of this year’s Origin series, while the league is still working through what the 2021 calendar will look like.
Game one of the 2020 State of Origin series will take place at Adelaide Oval on November 4 at 7.50pm AEST.
Game two will be held at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on November 11, with game three to take place at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium the following week.