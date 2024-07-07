Less than 24 hours since Michael Maguire named the NSW Blues for Game 3 of the State of Origin series, the side has been dealt a significant injury concern.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, centre Bradman Best has sustained a hamstring concern and has been sent for precautionary scans by officials from the Newcastle Knights.

Named in the centres for Game 3 to replace Latrell Mitchell, it is understood that Best pulled up with hamstring tightness. However, the severity of the injury is unknown at this stage.

Preparing for the worst, Canterbury Bulldogs star Matt Burton has been re-called into the squad by Michael Maguire as 18th man.

After appearing in last year's final match of the series, Best was recalled into the squad for Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series after it was revealed that Latrell Mitchell had sustained a foot injury on the weekend.

Mitchell had originally replaced Joseph Suaalii, who was suspended after a devastating high shot in Game 1. Despite being available for selection in Game 3, he has missed the team.

Meanwhile, Maguire has made the big call to drop Haumole Olakau'atu.

The Manly Sea Eagles' second-rower, who made his Origin debut in Game 1 and then survived the chop for Game 2 that found its way instead to bench second-row partner Hudson Young, has been cut for the decider with Mitchell Barnett to come into the side.

The explosive New Zealand Warriors forward, who can play either in the middle or on the edge, will add plenty of starch to a Blues' bench that will again feature Connor Watson, Isaah Yeo and Spencer Leniu.

Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series will be played at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 17, with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST).

NSW Blues team for State of Origin Game 3

1. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

4. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

5. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)

6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

7. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

8. Jake Trbojevic (c, Manly Sea Eagles)

9. Reece Robson (Sydney Roosters)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Interchange

14. Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

15. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

16. Mitchell Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)

17. Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters)

Coach: Michael Maguire