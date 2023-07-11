The 2023 State of Origin series might have a guaranteed winner, but the Queensland Maroons will chase a whitewash, and the New South Wales Blues will fight to avoid one when the two sides clash at Accor Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, July 12, with a big crowd expected at Homebush despite the state of the series.

The Maroons have been too good in the series' opening games, cruising away from the Blues and putting on a big score during the series clincher at Suncorp Stadium.

Brad Fittler, who likely faces the axe as Blues coach, has made seven changes for Game 3 in an attempt to spark something out of his misfiring state, while Billy Slater has made only forced changes for the Maroons.

How to watch State of Origin Game 3 on TV in Australia

If you're looking to watch the final match of this year's series on TV in Australia, you'll be able to tune in via Channel 9. They hold exclusive rights to the State of Origin series under the current TV deal with the NRL.

Unlike the regular season, Fox Sports will not carry coverage of the game.

Channel 9s coverage of Game 3 is scheduled to commence at 7pm (AEST), and Zero Tackle strongly recommends you check your local electronic programming guide to confirm the start time and whether Nine will be broadcasting the match on the main channel or one of their secondary stations in your local market.

The hour-long build up should also feature the pre-game entertainment, which New Zealand band Six60 headlines.

Channel 9 can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, Channel 91 in standard definition, and 109 if watching through a Foxtel service.

How to live stream State of Origin Game 1 online in Australia

If you'd prefer to tune into Origin 3 through a live stream, then there will also only be one way to do so, using the Channel 9s live streaming application, 9 Now.

This service is free to use provided you sign up with a valid email address, and it will stream exactly what you see on the TV coverage, albeit with a small delay.

